1/1
Deborah Joy Stevens
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stevens
DEBORAH JOY STEVENS
March 14, 1951 August 4th, 2020
Deborah Joy Stevens beloved daughter, sister, and aunt passed away in her sleep on August 4th, 2020. Debbie was a 1969 graduate of Alhambra High School in Phoenix. She attended Pikes Peak Community College where she received her Associate Degree for Risk and Safety Management in 1986.
She worked in the Phoenix area and played softball for the Phoenix Blues for several years before entering the U.S. Army in 1975. Soon after her duty with the U.S. Army at Fort Carson, Colorado, Debbie went to work for Springs Transit and retired after twenty-four years of service in 2003.
In retirement, Debbie continued to drive part-time for Ramblin Express in Colorado and Devine Transportation in Phoenix for several years. She spent summers in Colorado Springs, Colorado and Coos Bay, Oregon and winters in Phoenix, Arizona. She had a passion for fishing and excelled at it. Debbie was preceded in death by her father, Charles E. Jr. and mother, J. Francis Stevens. Debbie is survived by her brothers, Glen W. of Phoenix, Charles E. III (Jeanne) of Georgia and Fred D. Stevens (Debby) of Phoenix. She will be greatly missed by all of her nieces, nephews, friends and family.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be limited to immediate family at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, in Phoenix. In Lieu of flowers family suggests donation to any Animal Rescue of your choice, in Debbie's memory. Please visit Debbie's website at www.almoore-grimshaw.com to share a memory or condolence.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries Bethany Chapel
710 West Bethany Home Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
6022492111
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 25, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved