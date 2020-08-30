Stevens
DEBORAH JOY STEVENS
March 14, 1951 August 4th, 2020
Deborah Joy Stevens beloved daughter, sister, and aunt passed away in her sleep on August 4th, 2020. Debbie was a 1969 graduate of Alhambra High School in Phoenix. She attended Pikes Peak Community College where she received her Associate Degree for Risk and Safety Management in 1986.
She worked in the Phoenix area and played softball for the Phoenix Blues for several years before entering the U.S. Army in 1975. Soon after her duty with the U.S. Army at Fort Carson, Colorado, Debbie went to work for Springs Transit and retired after twenty-four years of service in 2003.
In retirement, Debbie continued to drive part-time for Ramblin Express in Colorado and Devine Transportation in Phoenix for several years. She spent summers in Colorado Springs, Colorado and Coos Bay, Oregon and winters in Phoenix, Arizona. She had a passion for fishing and excelled at it. Debbie was preceded in death by her father, Charles E. Jr. and mother, J. Francis Stevens. Debbie is survived by her brothers, Glen W. of Phoenix, Charles E. III (Jeanne) of Georgia and Fred D. Stevens (Debby) of Phoenix. She will be greatly missed by all of her nieces, nephews, friends and family.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be limited to immediate family at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, in Phoenix. In Lieu of flowers family suggests donation to any Animal Rescue of your choice, in Debbie's memory. Please visit Debbie's website at www.almoore-grimshaw.com
