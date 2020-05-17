Lacey

DEBORAH LEE LACEY

March 11, 1960 March 16, 2020

Deborah Lee Lacey was born on March 11, 1960 in El Paso, TX to John P. and Eun Soon Lacey.

Debbie grew up in Fountain, CO and was a 1978 graduate of Fountain-Fort Carson High School. She earned Bachelor of Science (1982) and Master of Science (1991) degrees from Colorado State University in Communication Disorders. She was a long-time Speech Language Pathologist in Widefield, Harrison and Falcon schools until her retirement in 2015

She is survived by her parents, sister Ruth (David), and nephew Aaron.

Donations in memory of Debbie, can be made to Glen Eyrie Castle or the Ronald McDonald House of Southern Colorado.

In lieu of services, family and friends are invited to participate in a virtual celebration of Debbie's life by posting special memories and stories to the Dove-Witt website.







