Hughes
DEBORAH "DEBBIE" LYNN HUGHES
November 1, 1953 August 16, 2020
Deborah (Debbie) Lynn Hughes of Widefield, CO, unexpectedly pasted away in her family home on Sunday, August 16, 2020. She was 66 years old.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Byron E. Hughes; son's Yurick K. Hughes and Niccolas I. Hughes: daughter Brigette C. Robertson (Jason); brothers Fulton A. Gerke II (Becky); William K. Gerke (Becky); Timothy L. Rich (Dana), 7 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her daughter Leanne M. Hughes and her parents.
Known to most as Debbie, she was born on November 1, 1953 in Yuma, AZ. She grew up in a military family and settled in Widefield, CO where she would meet her husband, Byron. She was an assistant manager at the local diner called the Kwik Inn located in Security where she made many life long friends. She had a passion for photography and loved taking pictures of family, friends, and nature. She loved spending time with her family as they were most important to her. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, daughter and friend who touched many. She will be dearly missed.
No service is being held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memoriam of Deborah Hughes to Penrose-St. Francis Health Foundation, 2222 N. Nevada Ave., 3rd Floor-Margery Reed Bldg., Colorado Springs, CO 80907 or at https://chicf.thankyou4caring.org/psf-donate
. Give to Excellence in nursing or Heart Program in Debbie's name.