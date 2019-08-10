Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debra Dee Hume. View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Tri-Lakes United Methodist Church 20256 Hunting Downs Way Monument , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DEBRA DEE HUME

January 10, 1950 July 31, 2019

Debi, beloved wife, mother and nana entered into her heavenly home on July 31, 2019.

She was born in Lincoln, Nebraska January 10, 1950, the first of three children to the late Avis and Charles Runty.

She was a woman of faith and was the heart of her family. She was married 46 years to her college sweetheart Donn Hume, together they raised two sons Scott and Eric for whom she was a loving mother and strong supporter in sports, academics and life. With a real zest for life and her Christian heart she enjoyed serving and helping others through organizing and volunteering in churches and various groups including her sons soccer and basketball teams. Her many joys included cooking, baking, cake decorating, quilting, bridge and bible study, she was active throughout her life with racquetball, volleyball, tennis and golf. Her biggest joy in life however was being Nana to her 8 year old granddaughter Taylor and her 6 year old grandson Brett.

She loved spending time with her friends and family and was the ultimate coordinator and hostess. Through her patience, grace and love she always made everyone feel special and appreciated, always putting a smile on your face. She was a great influence to many, a definite role model for everyone and she will be greatly missed.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband Donn, loving children Scott (Danielle) Hume of Denver, CO and Eric Hume of Denver; her precious grandchildren Taylor and Brett; siblings Steve (Jeannie) Runty of Omaha, NE, Marci (Randy) Vorderstrasse of Omaha NE as well as many wonderful nieces, nephews and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held August 17th at 2 pm at Tri-Lakes United Methodist Church, 20256 Hunting Downs Way, Monument, CO 80132.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Tri-Lakes United Methodist Church.







