MillhoneDEBRA MILLHONEJanuary 3, 1965 May 5, 2020Debra Millhone age 55 passed away May 5, 2020 in Colorado Springs Colorado. Debra was born January 3, 1965 at St Francis hospital to Kurtis and Leona Johnson in Colorado Springs Colorado.Debra is survived by her husband; Dwaine, daughters; Crystal & Julianna, granddaughter; Sky, grandson; Charles and great grandson; Kayden, mother; Leona, brother; Frank.Memorial service will be held on Monday May 18, 2020 at 5:00 pm and Family will receive guest between 4 pm and 6 pm at the Memorial Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Home located at 3825 airport rd. Colorado Springs 80910.Please visit www.memorialgardensfuneral