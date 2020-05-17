Debra Millhone
1965 - 2020
Millhone
DEBRA MILLHONE
January 3, 1965 May 5, 2020
Debra Millhone age 55 passed away May 5, 2020 in Colorado Springs Colorado. Debra was born January 3, 1965 at St Francis hospital to Kurtis and Leona Johnson in Colorado Springs Colorado.
Debra is survived by her husband; Dwaine, daughters; Crystal & Julianna, granddaughter; Sky, grandson; Charles and great grandson; Kayden, mother; Leona, brother; Frank.
Memorial service will be held on Monday May 18, 2020 at 5:00 pm and Family will receive guest between 4 pm and 6 pm at the Memorial Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Home located at 3825 airport rd. Colorado Springs 80910.
Published in The Gazette on May 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Gardens Cemetery & Funeral Home
3825 Airport Road
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
7195967990
