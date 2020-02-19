DeJana Ausborne (1958 - 2020)
Service Information
Chapel of Memories
829 South Hancock
Colorado Springs, CO
80903
(719)-392-4432
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
New Vision Christian Center
Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
12:00 PM
New Vision Christian Center
254 South Academy Blvd
Obituary
Ausborne
DEJANA "GAYLE" AUSBORNE
September 29, 1958
February 12, 2020
DeJana "Gayle" Ausborne, born on September 29, 1958, a native of Colorado Springs, CO, departed from this earth on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. DeJana attended Helen Hunt Elementary, South Junior High, and graduated from Doherty High School. DeJana leaves behind a host of family members and friends. Service will be held on Thursday, February 20th, 2020 at New Vision Christian Center. 254 South Academy Blvd. Viewing at 11:00 am service at 12:00pm.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 19, 2020
Funeral Home Details
Colorado Springs, CO   (719) 392-4432
