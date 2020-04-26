Bye
DELBERT O. BYE
July 12, 1938
April 11, 2020
Born: Denver, Colorado, July 12, 1938. A 1956 graduate from Colorado Springs High School; BA from Concordia College, Moorhead, MN; MAT Indiana University, Bloomington IN. He taught Spanish at Wasson, Coronado, and Palmer High Schools, and also at National American University. He directed the adult choirs at three different churches in Colorado Springs: Our Savior's Lutheran, Resurrection Evangelical Lutheran, and Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Survived by his wife, Kathleen (Torgerson) Bye; daughter and son-in-law, Victoria (Bye) Rein and Mark Rein; and grandchildren, Amanda and Nicholas Fahrendorff. Information on a Celebration of Life service for Del is pending. Serving the family is The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo, MN. 763-682-1363. Full obituary: www.thepetersonchapel.com
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 26, 2020