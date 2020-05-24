Claussen
DELMAR WAYNE CLAUSSEN
November 16, 1924 May 2, 2020
Delmar Wayne Claussen, age 95, passed away May 2, 2020. Formerly from Sioux Falls, SD and Colorado Springs, CO, he and his wife Beverly moved to Rochester, MN June 2016.
Born on November 16, 1924 to William and Vesta (Schneider) Claussen of Sioux Falls, SD.
Upon graduation from Washington High School in Sioux Falls, he enlisted as a Aviation Cadet in the Army Air Force. Following graduation, he was commissioned as a Lieutenant becoming a Bombardier in B-17 bomber aircraft. Stationed in England, he completed 31 missions over Europe. His many decorations include the Air Medal with 4 bronze oak leaf clusters and the Purple Heart for a flak injury on bailing out of a B-17 over wartime Germany. He was also involved in four B-17 landing crashes due to mission damage from anti-aircraft fire. Following his honorable discharge, he served with the 175th Fighter Squadron, S Dakota Air National Guard.
Delmar completed schooling to be a Watchmaker attaining professional certification from the United Horological Association of America. Clocks were his passion including knowledge in antique French clocks. He and wife Beverly were frequent attendees of antique shows featuring lamps and clocks.
His experience and education gave him a long career with major aerospace companies involving research and development of devices deployed into and returning from space. Delmar married Beverly Kittelson at Romsdal Lutheran Church rural Hudson, SD on July 28, 1946. Beverly passed in February 2018. Their two sons, William and Michael, had passed on due to illness and accident. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Vesta Claussen and brother Charles Claussen He is survived by his granddaughter Tawny Mayfield, Fresno, CA, three great granddaughters Audrey, Ava, and Sophia Mayfield, one great grandson Carson Mayfield, nephew Ronald Claussen, niece Sandi (Terry) Jaspers and sister-in-law Signey Claussen. Other survivors are brothers-in-law Desmond (Linda), John (Marcia) and Karol (Joan) Kittelson.
Services at Romsdal Lutheran Church and Cemetery, Hudson, SD will be at a later date. Miller Funeral Home in Sioux Falls, SD assisting with arrangements.
Published in The Gazette on May 24, 2020.