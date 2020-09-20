Rawson

DENNIE LEE RAWSON

August 21, 1946 May 21, 2020

Dennie Lee Rawson, 73, entered Heaven on Thursday, May 21, 2020. He was at his home in Colorado Springs with his family by his side. He leaves behind his wife Dee, of 35 years, his son, Rob (Heather) and grandson Dylan Rawson of Colorado Springs, CO, his stepdaughter Pamela (Chad), grandchildren, Seth, Sara, and Scott Anderson of Peyton, CO, his stepson Joe (Lanae), grandson, Kaiden Sivigny of Colorado Springs, CO, his brother, Orval (Cathy) Rawson of Yuma, CO, and nieces, Kathy Sue, Dondi, DeAnn and their families, his first wife Claudia (Ike) Kempt, and special friends. Dennie is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Esther Rawson, daughter Denise Rawson, sister, Alice and her husband Carl Atkinson, and nephew Kerry Atkinson. Dennie was born on August 21, 1946 in Wray, CO to Bill and Esther Rawson, the youngest of three children. He was raised in Yuma, CO until the age of fifteen, when the family moved to Westminster, CO Dennie joined the U.S. Coast Guard in 1966 and served in Long Beach, CA for four years. He returned to Denver and went to work for Farmer Brothers Coffee Company in Colorado Springs where he had a 31-year career, working his way up from warehouse trainee to District Manager. After retiring, Dennie and Dee were snowbirds, spending winter months in the Pheonix, AZ area and the rest of their time at their home in Colorado Springs. Dennie enjoyed spending special time with his family and friends, playing golf and managed to make two hole-in-ones, house-boating at Lake Powell, camping, hiking, jeeping, snow-skiing, water-skiing, and he and Dee also enjoyed motorcycle riding.

Services: Internment at Pikes Peak National Cemetery on May 27, 2020, Private Family Military Honors on October 2, 2020 at Pikes Peak National Cemetery, Celebration of Life at the Rawson Residence on October 2, 2020, 5 PM - 8:30 PM







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store