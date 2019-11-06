Eason
DENNIS DEAN EASON
May 6, 1947
October 30, 2019
Dennis passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family on October 30, 2019.
He grew up in Manitou Springs and served his community as a Manitou Springs Police Officer, Volunteer Firefighter, Ft. Carson First Responder, local tradesman and 32nd degree Master Mason of
Manitou Blue Lodge #68.
Dennis is survived by his loving wife, Marlene Eason; sons, Troy (Heather) and Evan; daughters, DeeLynn and Samantha (Curtis); stepchildren, Michele (Rob) and Michael (Christy); 8 granddaughters; 2 grandsons; brother, Ron (Kathy),; and sisters, Beverly and Jan.
A celebration of life to be held at a later date.
A special thanks to the compassionate team of Pikes Peak Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to @ www.
shrinershospitalsfor
children.org
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019