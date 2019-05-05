Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis E. Milroy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Milroy

DENNIS E. MILROY

August 28, 1952

May 2, 2019

Dennis E. Milroy, beloved husband and father, passed away peacefully on May 2nd, 2019, in Colorado Springs. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on August 28, 1952.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Pauline, and his son, Michael, also by his sister, Janis, and brother, Ralph, and his sisters-in-law, Cheryl Milroy and Francine Keenan, and brother-in-law, William Keenan. His mother and father and brother, Douglas, preceded him in death.

He graduated from Lowell Tech in 1970 and served 20 years in the United States Air Force. He was stationed at Offut AFB in Omaha, NE and Hansom AFB in Beford, MA and retired at Peterson AFB as a Major. Afterward he taught at University of Colorado, Colorado Springs as an adjunct professor, teaching Information Systems.

Visitation will take place Monday, May 6th 2019 from 6pm to 8pm, at Swan-Law Funeral Home, 501 North Cascade Avenue.







