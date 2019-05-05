Milroy
DENNIS E. MILROY
August 28, 1952
May 2, 2019
Dennis E. Milroy, beloved husband and father, passed away peacefully on May 2nd, 2019, in Colorado Springs. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on August 28, 1952.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Pauline, and his son, Michael, also by his sister, Janis, and brother, Ralph, and his sisters-in-law, Cheryl Milroy and Francine Keenan, and brother-in-law, William Keenan. His mother and father and brother, Douglas, preceded him in death.
He graduated from Lowell Tech in 1970 and served 20 years in the United States Air Force. He was stationed at Offut AFB in Omaha, NE and Hansom AFB in Beford, MA and retired at Peterson AFB as a Major. Afterward he taught at University of Colorado, Colorado Springs as an adjunct professor, teaching Information Systems.
Visitation will take place Monday, May 6th 2019 from 6pm to 8pm, at Swan-Law Funeral Home, 501 North Cascade Avenue.
Published in The Gazette on May 5, 2019