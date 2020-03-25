Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dennis Jerome Kruse was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 19, with his family at his side. He was born April 17, 1952, in Minot, ND., to Verne and Dorothy Kruse.

Dennis was preceded in death by his father Verne Kruse, sister Vicki Kruse, and brother Kenny Kruse. He is survived by his strong, witty mother Dorothy Kruse of Minot, ND; his loving wife of 42 years Sharon; his devoted sons Shawn (Nichole) of MountLake Terrace, WA, Derek (Brittany) and Kevin (Stephanie) both of Colorado Springs, Co; seven beloved grandchildren - Carson, Hayden, Caleb, Kaitlynn, Keylee, Kyla and Elliana; sister-in-law Barb Kruse of Minot, ND; aunt Sharon Wylie of Miami, FL; and numerous nieces, nephew, and cousins.

What Dennis loved most was time with family. He enjoyed being outdoors hunting, fishing and camping. He liked to travel and to play Bridge with friends. Dennis and Sharon were longtime residents of Colorado Springs and members of First Lutheran Church. Before Dennis retired he worked for over 30 years with Hewett Packard and Agilent Technologies.

A celebration of Dennis' life will be held at a later date.





