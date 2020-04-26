Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis Larry Runingen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DENNIS LARRY RUNINGEN

April 7, 1947

April 16, 2020

Dennis Larry Runingen was born on April 7, 1947 in LaCrosse, Wisconsin. He joined his parents in heaven on April 16, 2020 after a three-week battle fighting the COVID 19 virus. His family is very proud of his accomplishments, chief among them that he did such an outstanding job in life with the hand he was dealt. He retired from the Broadmoor Hotel in 2015 after 37 years of washing dishes in the employee kitchen. A Pioneer member, Dennis enjoyed his work and the many friends that he made over the years. His family is ever appreciative of the relationship that Dennis had with the prior Broadmoor President and CEO, Stephen Bartolin Jr. Dennis used to wear his Denver Broncos hat to work every day and he and Mr. Bartolin used to discuss year after year the chances of the Broncos going to the Super Bowl. Then in late 1996 as the Broncos were doing well in the AFC, Mr. Bartolin told Dennis that if the Broncos made it to the Super Bowl he would send Dennis. GUESS WHAT! The Broncos went to the Super Bowl and Mr. Bartolin made good on his promise and made Dennis the happiest guy ever. Dennis was a star at the Broadmoor. Mr. Bartolin had sent the guy in dishwashing to the Super Bowl. In later years, Dennis would often retell the story of his experiences going to the Super Bowl, bringing tears to our eyes. To this day, he is the only family member to have ever gone. Our hats off to you Dennis-you were one hell of a guy. We are so proud of you. Dennis also enjoyed fishing with his best friend John Gerges and took great pride in his Mazda pickup.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents Reginald and Frances Runingen. He is survived by his brother, Daniel (Dan) Runingen, his sister-in-law, June Chan, his sister, Deborah (Debbie) Archuleta, and numerous relatives including eight nieces.





