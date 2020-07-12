WebsterDENNIS RAY WEBSTERNovember 28, 1943 July 5, 2020Dennis Ray Webster, age 76, a resident of Yoder, Colorado passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family, and is now in the loving care of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.Dennis was born in Portis, Kansas on November 28, 1943, a son of the late Roy and Gladys Webster.He graduated from William J. Palmer High School in 1962, and married his high school sweetheart, Elaine J. Weissenfluh on March 31, 1963. They raised their children on her family's homestead in Yoder, Colorado. Dennis attended Antioch Church in Truckton, Colorado, where he held an Elder's position for years, and volunteered his time for the Miami-Yoder school board and the BOCES Board.He was a meat processor by trade, and the President of G&C Packing Company for decades. He worked at Denver Buffalo for a short time before starting his own processing business in 1993, called Yoder Processing, with his wife Elaine, from which he retired in 2014. He enjoyed hot rods, fishing, hunting and horseback riding. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who loved spending time with his family.Dennis was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine J. Webster. Dennis is survived by his brother, Landis (Sandy) Webster of Colorado Springs, Colorado; his sister Joyce (Dennis) Richie of Surprise, Arizona; his son Derrick (Denita) Webster of Salt Lake City, Utah; his daughter Denise (Steve) Walsh of Yoder, Colorado; seven grandchildren, Blake, Brandi, Krystal and Kelsie Webster, Justin (Amanda) Walsh, Raeanna (Daniel) Snelling and Alisha Walsh; seven great grandchildren, Joycelyn and Jameson Webster, Declan Webster, Grace, Hailee, Logan and Elias Walsh, Elaina and Owen Snelling and a host of other relatives and friends.A celebration of life is scheduled for Wednesday July 15, 2020 at 11:00am at Living Word Community Church, 532 Colorado Avenue, Calhan, Colorado 80808.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorial donations be made to the Rush Community Church at 39950 Hwy 94, Rush, Colorado 80833 or Living Word Community Church at 532 Colorado Avenue, Calhan, Colorado 80808.