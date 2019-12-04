Yagi
DENNIS "DANNY" YAGI
October 10, 1946 November 28, 2019
Dennis (Danny) Yagi, born October 10, 1946 in Hilo, Hawaii, and passed away at home on November 28, 2019, surrounded by his wife and family.
Danny is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Yagi, of 48 years, a brother, Elliot (Barbara) Yagi, many Aunts, Uncles, Nieces and Nephews.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Nicole, parents, Stanley and Misayo Yagi, a brother, Robert Yagi, and sister, Carol Nadai.
There will be a celebration of life at their residence on Friday, December 6th from 4:00 pm to 7:00pm.
Private burial will be held at a later date.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019