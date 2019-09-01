DuMond
DENVER PAUL DUMOND
March 15, 1939 August 26, 2019
Denver Paul DuMond, 80, of Rochester, MN, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019.
Denver was born March 15, 1939, in Austin, Minnesota, to Clark and Evelyn (Daily) DuMond. He was raised in Austin and attended Austin schools.
Denver married Carole Magnuson in 1961 in Austin. They moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado in 1961 where they raised their family. Denver was employed by Quest Communications for 37 years. The couple moved to Faribault, MN for five years and then to Roswell, MN until 2005, when they moved to Rochester, MN. He enjoyed the outdoors, music, his children and grandchildren.
Denver is survived by four children, Lance (Nancy) of Half Moon Bay, CA, Wade (Bekah) of Pine Island, MN, Chad (Liana) of Montreal, Canada, and Jana of Houston, TX; eleven grandchildren; one sister, Nancy Vooge of Eden Prairie, MN; and one brother, Mike (Sherri) DuMond of Edina, MN.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 3, at Red Oak Grove Lutheran Church, 30456 Mower Freeborn Road, Austin, MN, with Reverend Janet Crissinger officiating. Burial will be in the Red Oak Grove Cemetery.
Visitation will be Monday, September 2, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mahn Family Funeral Home in Rochester, and one hour prior to the service at the church. Online condolences are welcome and may be written at mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019