DENZEL W. NISWONGER

January 23, 1923 November 14, 2020

Denzel (Denny) Niswonger, age 97, passed away peacefully on November 14, 2020. Denny is survived by his wife Barbara (Barb) Niswonger, daughter Linda Rosborough, son Robert Niswonger, daughter Judy Schuler and granddaughter Emily Schuler.

Denny served in the Marine Corp, being with the first who landed on the Solomon Islands of Guadalcanal.

Denny was a dedicated member of the Colorado Springs Country Club for 54 years, as well as a skilled golf and tennis player.

Celebration of Life will be a private event with family.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Colorado Palliative and Hospice Care of Colorado Springs in Denny's name.







