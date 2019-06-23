Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Desmond John Fitzgerald. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Fitzgerald, USAF Ret.

MSGT DESMOND JOHN FITZGERALD, USAF RET.

August 17, 1932 June 19, 2019

Retired USAF MSgt Desmond John Fitzgerald, age 86, died on June 19, 2019.

Mr. Fitzgerald was born on August 17, 1932 in Philadelphia, PA to John and Elizabeth (Barry) Fitzgerald, who are deceased along with his former wife, Ellen Sanzone, and son-in-law, Kenneth Brown.

He is survived by his daughter, Patricia Brown (children Keegan and Collin); son, Michael Fitzgerald, retired USAF Colonel (wife Nicolle and children Ryan, Jacob, JiJue and Amelia) along with numerous cousins.

He served in the NYANG for 3 years and the USAF for 21 years, from which he retired in December 1973. He was an Honorary Life Member and past Grand Knight of Council 582, Knights of Columbus and an Honorary Life Member of Archbishop Urban J. Vehr Assembly 0088, Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree. He also was a member of the Air Force Sergeant's Association and the Non-Commissioned Officer's Association.

The rosary will be recited 10:45am on June 25, 2019 immediately followed by the memorial mass at 11:00am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 3122 Poinsetta Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado. Burial will be in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Philadelphia, PA. Cremation has already taken place. Instead of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church or to a charity of the giver's choice.







