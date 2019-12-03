Guest Book View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Send Flowers Obituary

Niehans

DEWARD RAY NIEHANS

June 22, 1928 November 19, 2019

Deward Ray Niehans (Dee) lost his battle with cancer in the early morning of November 19, 2019. He was 91 years old.

Dee was born June 22, 1928 and was raised by his parents Albert and Muriel Niehans in Penrose, CO. He attended the Penrose School graduating from high school in 1946 and went on to graduate from the University of Colorado in 1950. He married the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Marjorie Boyd, on June 19, 1949. They moved around a few times with different employment opportunities after college and eventually ended up in Colorado Springs, working for Nestles, the Broadmoor Hotel, Kaufman's and finally Lorig's. In 1963 he started his own retail business, Dee's Clothing Inc. which soon became Dee's Western Wear and Bushwhacker's.

During the time he operated his stores, Dee was a gleaming example of being an active participant in his community as a member of the Jaycees, the Chamber of Commerce, the El Paso County 4H board and founding President of the Pikes Peak Little Britches Rodeo Association. He was a member of the Pikes Peak Range Riders from 1970 to 2019, PPRR Board of Directors from 1971 to 1981, PPRR Ride Director in1984 and Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Board of Directors. He was also an active member of the East Side Rotary and Soil Savers. In 1983, President Ronald Reagan awarded him Colorado Small Business Person of the Year.

Dee is survived by his two sons, Jim (Michelle) and John (Susan). In addition to his wife, Marjorie, he was predeceased by his daughter, Patti Auxier (Pat), and his younger brother Ken Niehans (Bev). He leaves behind three grandchildren, Kyle Rupley, Shaina Aylward and Max Niehans. His only great grandchild, Henry Aylward, was born on May 4, 2018.

Dee asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the First Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, of Colorado or the : Colorado Chapter.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 5t1 in the sanctuary of the First Presbyterian Church of Colorado Springs.







