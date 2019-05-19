Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diana Marie Nack. View Sign Service Information The Springs Funeral Services 3115 East Platte Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80909 (719)-328-1793 Send Flowers Obituary

Nack

DIANA MARIE NACK

4/3/1954 - 5/14/2019

Diana Nack of Colorado Springs, Colorado passed away on May 14, 2019 at the age of 65.

She was born April 3, 1954 to Ernest and Elaine (Read) Morris in Aurora, Illinois, and raised on a farm in Sugar Grove, Illinois.

Diana graduated from Hinkley-Big Rock high school in 1972. She served in the Army and National guard and settled in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Diana was a free spirit that cared for others and never judged a soul. She enjoyed watching movies, listening to country music, collecting DVDs and figurines, and spending time with friends and family.

She is preceded in death by her love, John Slusarczyk; parents, Ernest and Elaine Morris.

Diana is survived by her children Tony Nack, Jeremy Nack, Tammy Draper (Charles Draper); brothers Dan Morris, Doug Morris; sisters, Donna Morris, Tara Kubicki, Tiffany Morris, best friend/sister Bonnie Turner; grandchildren Alex, Ryker, Isaiah, and Isabelle.

Memorial Service, 4:30PM, Monday, May 20, 2019, The Springs Funeral Services, 3115 East Platte Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909.

You can also join the family at the Detour Lounge, 4080 Clearview Frontage Road after the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, please provide donations to the in Diana Nack's name.







NackDIANA MARIE NACK4/3/1954 - 5/14/2019Diana Nack of Colorado Springs, Colorado passed away on May 14, 2019 at the age of 65.She was born April 3, 1954 to Ernest and Elaine (Read) Morris in Aurora, Illinois, and raised on a farm in Sugar Grove, Illinois.Diana graduated from Hinkley-Big Rock high school in 1972. She served in the Army and National guard and settled in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Diana was a free spirit that cared for others and never judged a soul. She enjoyed watching movies, listening to country music, collecting DVDs and figurines, and spending time with friends and family.She is preceded in death by her love, John Slusarczyk; parents, Ernest and Elaine Morris.Diana is survived by her children Tony Nack, Jeremy Nack, Tammy Draper (Charles Draper); brothers Dan Morris, Doug Morris; sisters, Donna Morris, Tara Kubicki, Tiffany Morris, best friend/sister Bonnie Turner; grandchildren Alex, Ryker, Isaiah, and Isabelle.Memorial Service, 4:30PM, Monday, May 20, 2019, The Springs Funeral Services, 3115 East Platte Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909.You can also join the family at the Detour Lounge, 4080 Clearview Frontage Road after the memorial service.In lieu of flowers, please provide donations to the in Diana Nack's name. Published in The Gazette on May 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close