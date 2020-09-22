Patterson
DIANA PATTERSON
July 5, 1959
September 18, 2020
Born in Jackson MS, Diana would be the only child of parents, Jackie and Don Storment. As Diana grew up she was an exemplary student who enjoyed dreaming of travelling the world. She later went on to attend Mississippi College where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She joined the Air Force to 'see the world' as a Registered Nurse. In 1978 she met Geoff (also USAF), whom she married (1983) & had two wonderful sons; Eric (1987) and Ian (1989). Before ultimately settling in Colorado Springs, she and her family were posted to three foreign countries and four states. Diana felt very much at home in Colorado Springs and always considered this beautiful city 'home'. Once roots were put down in Colorado Springs, Diana left the Air Force and spent the next 20 years working at Penrose St. Francis, first as a post-surgical nurse and then as a Nurse Educator. Diana had a passion for both areas of nursing, but her true love was mentoring new graduate nurses into the field! Besides nursing, her greatest love was watching her children grow and then her grandchildren. Family and friends were very important to her! Unfortunately, their time together was too short. Diana leaves behind her partner, Brian Tillman, sons, Eric (Amanda) and Ian (Angie); stepsons, Justin Tillman (Chaterra) and Matthew Tillman (Sydnie); granddaughter, Ashton; step-grandsons, Matthew Jr., Colton, and Kooper Tillman; her dad, Don and step-mother, Helen; step-sisters, Karen McConlogue, Connie Gurchiek, and Susan Hampton; step-brother, Stephen Fortner plus numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, brothers/sisters-in-law, nieces and a nephew. Diana was a loving friend, sister-in-law, daughter-in-law, aunt, niece, daughter, partner, and mother. She was preceded in passing by her mother and grandparents. Diana's impact on her world will remain and continue to show. Her beautiful smile, infectious laugh, gentle heart, and unconditional love are felt every day. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Suesgift.org
(Susan DiNapoli Ovarian Cancer Society) is greatly appreciated.