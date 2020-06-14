Campbell

DIANE CAMPBELL

August 26, 1945 May 23, 2020

Diane was born in Kokomo, Indiana. She was raised in Colorado Springs by her loving parents Adolf and Helen Bakun. Diane attended Wasson High School and graduated in 1963, the first class to have spent all four years at Wasson. In high school she was an excellent swimmer. In 1963 she was installed as Worthy Advisor of the International Order of the Rainbow Girls of Pikes Peak Assembly 4. In 1972 she met R. J. (Robert Joe) Campbell, a CPA, on a blind date arranged by mutual friends. Dian and RJ fell in love and were married on July 28, 1973. They were deeply in love all their married life and shared adventures throughout the United States and around the world. They traveled to Mexico and Europe. In 2001 they went to Paris right after 9/11, which turned out to be an unusually romantic trip. Diane enjoyed time with her numerous friends in Manitou and Colorado Springs.

Diane is survived by her husband, her son Timothy (Colorado Springs), and daughter Shelly (Phoenix, AZ), five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Diane enjoyed seeing and talking with them and they enjoyed her. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date when we can all gather in person. Donations in Diane's memory may be made to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, Colorado Springs, where Diane's dear dog Tara is from and is an organization she supported.







