Diane Campbell
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Campbell
DIANE CAMPBELL
August 26, 1945 May 23, 2020
Diane was born in Kokomo, Indiana. She was raised in Colorado Springs by her loving parents Adolf and Helen Bakun. Diane attended Wasson High School and graduated in 1963, the first class to have spent all four years at Wasson. In high school she was an excellent swimmer. In 1963 she was installed as Worthy Advisor of the International Order of the Rainbow Girls of Pikes Peak Assembly 4. In 1972 she met R. J. (Robert Joe) Campbell, a CPA, on a blind date arranged by mutual friends. Dian and RJ fell in love and were married on July 28, 1973. They were deeply in love all their married life and shared adventures throughout the United States and around the world. They traveled to Mexico and Europe. In 2001 they went to Paris right after 9/11, which turned out to be an unusually romantic trip. Diane enjoyed time with her numerous friends in Manitou and Colorado Springs.
Diane is survived by her husband, her son Timothy (Colorado Springs), and daughter Shelly (Phoenix, AZ), five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Diane enjoyed seeing and talking with them and they enjoyed her. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date when we can all gather in person. Donations in Diane's memory may be made to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, Colorado Springs, where Diane's dear dog Tara is from and is an organization she supported.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved