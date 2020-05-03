Palm

DIANE KAY PALM

November 15, 1948

April 17, 2020

Diane Kay Palm (nee Evans) was born on November 15, 1948 in Chicago, Illinois to Joseph and Helen Evans (nee Krafchek) and stepdaughter to Joseph Reinke.

She was part of a large blended family that included two sisters, Patricia and Deborah; four brothers, Dennis, David, Daniel and Donald; and two stepbrothers, Ray and Bob.

Diane graduated from Our Lady of Good Counsel, in the McKinley Park neighborhood of Chicago, and St. Augustine's Catholic High School in 1966.

With the help of a family friend, she was hired at Illinois Bell after high school. In 1969, she married Richard Palm. In 1971, while on vacation in Colorado, Diane and Rich fell in love with the Rocky Mountain State and for the next few years they saved money. In 1974, the dream to move West came true. They purchased property in the Black Forest area of Colorado Springs, built a home, and became a part of the close-knit rural community.

Diane and Rich raised three sons on their beautiful property covered in Ponderosa Pines with a view of Pikes Peak. Diane worked for Mountain Bell in Colorado Springs until her first child was born in 1977. She returned to the workforce, after raising young children, and went to work at USAA Insurance until her retirement in 2004.

While balancing work and family, Diane took great pride in her various volunteer efforts. Her most notable volunteer position was with the American Youth Soccer Organization. She acted as a coach and board member in the Tri-Lakes area in the 1980's and '90s. Throughout her retirement years, she continued volunteer efforts with local schools. Diane and Rich became role models for younger families that had moved to the area, just as previous ones had done for them in the early days.

Diane departed this world on April 17, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado with her sons by her side.

She is preceded in death by her husband of fifty years; her parents; and her sisters, Patricia Diedrich and Deborah Bronec.

She is survived by her three sons, Tom and his wife Kayla (nee Bornhoft) Palm of Black Forest, Colorado, Travis Palm of Black Forest, Colorado and Mark Palm of Elko, Nevada. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Brayden, Avery and Hartly; her brothers, Dennis Evans, David (Martha) Evans, Daniel (Patricia) Evans and Donald Reinke; her stepbrothers, Ray (Dolores) and Bob Reinke; and many nieces and nephews.









