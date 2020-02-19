Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diane (Morrison) Kennedy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kennedy

DIANE (MORRISON) KENNEDY

May 9, 1939 - Feb. 9, 2020

Diane was born in Omaha, NE to Glen & Cleta Morrison. Passed away the evening of February 9th in Denver, CO. She graduated from Benson High School in 1957, and continued her education through nursing school at Immanuel School of Nursing. Diane worked most of her life as a RN in Omaha and in Colorado Springs. Diane is preceded in death by her parents and son Mark. Survived by Husband Edward, Daughter Cathy, Sons and daughters-in-law; Keith (Donna), Kurt (Molly), former daughter-in-law Celeste Dorn, Sister, Gaylene Neill, Brothers, Darien and Denny Morrison, Several Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews and friends. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Feb 19th, 3:00 p.m. at Springs Community Church, 7920 Lexington Dr., Colo, Spgs, CO 80918





KennedyDIANE (MORRISON) KENNEDYMay 9, 1939 - Feb. 9, 2020Diane was born in Omaha, NE to Glen & Cleta Morrison. Passed away the evening of February 9th in Denver, CO. She graduated from Benson High School in 1957, and continued her education through nursing school at Immanuel School of Nursing. Diane worked most of her life as a RN in Omaha and in Colorado Springs. Diane is preceded in death by her parents and son Mark. Survived by Husband Edward, Daughter Cathy, Sons and daughters-in-law; Keith (Donna), Kurt (Molly), former daughter-in-law Celeste Dorn, Sister, Gaylene Neill, Brothers, Darien and Denny Morrison, Several Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews and friends. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Feb 19th, 3:00 p.m. at Springs Community Church, 7920 Lexington Dr., Colo, Spgs, CO 80918 Published in The Gazette on Feb. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close