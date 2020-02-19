Kennedy
DIANE (MORRISON) KENNEDY
May 9, 1939 - Feb. 9, 2020
Diane was born in Omaha, NE to Glen & Cleta Morrison. Passed away the evening of February 9th in Denver, CO. She graduated from Benson High School in 1957, and continued her education through nursing school at Immanuel School of Nursing. Diane worked most of her life as a RN in Omaha and in Colorado Springs. Diane is preceded in death by her parents and son Mark. Survived by Husband Edward, Daughter Cathy, Sons and daughters-in-law; Keith (Donna), Kurt (Molly), former daughter-in-law Celeste Dorn, Sister, Gaylene Neill, Brothers, Darien and Denny Morrison, Several Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews and friends. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Feb 19th, 3:00 p.m. at Springs Community Church, 7920 Lexington Dr., Colo, Spgs, CO 80918
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 19, 2020