Diane Lee Knapp
1938 - 2020
Knapp
DIANE LEE KNAPP
March 23, 1938 May 28, 2020
Diane was born in Moline, Illinois on March 23, 1938 and was called home by our Lord Jesus Christ on May 28, 2020 in Colorado Springs at the age of 82.
Diane is survived by her husband; Robert "Bob" Knapp with whom she shared fifty-six years and who was the love of her life. She was blessed with two daughters, Lisa Villa and Traci Kellner; five grandchildren, Brittany, Alicia, Tyler, Allison, and Annika; and her great-granddaughter Norah who thinks the world of her.
Diane will be missed dearly by her family and the many friends she has made in her lifetime. She touched so many lives with her faith, heart, and strength along her journey.
More information about Diane can be found by visiting The Springs Funeral Services webpage tsfs.co
In lieu of flowers, donations in Diane's memory may be made to Pikes Peak Hospice Foundation of Colorado Springs.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on May 31, 2020.
