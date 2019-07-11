Domier
DIANE LYNN (OPPERUD) DOMIER
May 6, 1957 - July 9, 2019
Diane Lynn (Opperud) Domier 62, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday July 9, 2019.
Visitation and prayer service will take place on Thursday, July 11 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Dove-Witt Family Mortuary, 6630 South US Highway, Fountain, Colorado 80817. Funeral and a Celebration Of Life will be held at Pikes Peak Christian Church, 4955 Bradley Rd, Colorado Springs, Colorado, 80911.
In lieu of flowers, the family of Diane and Jody invite you to make a prayerfully donation on Diane's Caring Bridge/GoFundMe website at: https://www.gofundme.com/Diane-Opperud-Domier
Published in The Gazette on July 11, 2019