Diane Rene Nicoletti
1959 - 2020
Nicoletti
DIANE RENE NICOLETTI
November 6, 1959 November 27, 2020
Diane Rene (Lavengood) Nicoletti, 61, lifelong resident of Colorado Springs, passed away on November 27, 2020.
She was born to John Michael Nicoletti and Joyce Charlene Lavengood. She would later be adopted by Lee Lavengood.
Diane graduated from Widefield High School in 1977 and thereafter pursued an Associate's Degree in 1979 from Mesa State College in Grand Junction. She worked as a radiologist technologist for several years and made a positive impact on each patient she met.
Diane enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She had a special bond with each of them that will be cherished for years to come. She loved her dogs and treated them as part of the family. Diane loved to crochet, fish, spoil her grandchildren, and take the occasional trip to Cripple Creek.
Diane is survived by her four children: Courtney (Travis) Kennedy, Michael (Jennifer) Kuhn, Kyle Caldwell, and Cameron (Lauren) Caldwell; eight grandchildren: Kolton, Parker, Benjamin, Ella, Jackson, Claire, Thomas, and Aubrey; and her two brothers: Michael (Karen) Lavengood and J. Steven (Tamra) Lavengood.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Mark Lavengood.
A memorial service will be held on December 9 at 11 am at Evergreen Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
1 entry
December 6, 2020
Sympathy gifts were selected in loving memory of Diane Rene Nicoletti. To send a gift visit our online store.
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Tim Ruddell
