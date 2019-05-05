Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diane Rose Fabeck. View Sign Service Information Return to Nature Funeral Home 123 E Las Animas St Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-475-0583 Send Flowers Obituary

DIANE ROSE FABECK

April 25, 2019

Diane Rose Fabeck, age 78, passed away from complications related to Alzheimer's disease on April 25, 2019, the eve of her 79th birthday. She was born to Alvin Grant Nelson and Ruth Mayer Nelson in Port Chester New York. Diane attended Greenwich, Connecticut schools and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 1963 with a degree in Mathematics. She married Joseph Fabeck that year and moved to New York City where she was an economist with the National Industrial Conference Board. Diane moved to Colorado Springs in 1969 and became an active volunteer. She developed an interest in fiber art while in California in 1972 and began a life-long career as a dedicated weaver who was recognized for her talent as an artist and as a leader in her work. Diane owned the Manitou Springs School of Weaving to introduce others to her trade. She also served as program chair and president of the Pikes Peak Weavers Guild. Diane was co-founder of the International Complex Weavers Association and was instrumental in the organization's designation as a not-for-profit entity. The organization established the Diane Fabeck Best of Show cash award for winners of its bi-annual exhibit through 2024 in her honor. Diane was also a founding member and initial funder of the Friends of the Manitou Springs Library and served as its first president.

The family will be holding a private Celebration of her life in the near future. Memorial contributions in Diane's memory be made to the , http//act.alz.org/gotofordiane

Arrangements are under the direction of Return to Nature Funeral Home, Colorado Springs, Colorado.





