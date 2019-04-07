Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diane Sholes Hart. View Sign

Hart

DIANE SHOLES HART

November 9, 1946 March 24, 2019

Diane Sholes Hart, who was entrusted to us on November 9th, 1946, was called home to be with Jesus early in the morning of March 24th, 2019. She spent her entire life, beginning as a very young girl who once upon a time aspired to be a deaconess, quite literally living out 2 Corinthians 5:15 and Micah 6:8. No matter where she lived in both the US & Germany, during her years as a civil servant court reporter for the United States Army for nearly 40 years, as well as her years as the busiest retiree anybody ever saw, she enthusiastically volunteered & sang her way through all her worldwide travels & adventures, forever touching everyone she came to know. Her final weeks were then spent in Longmont, CO, in the loving care of her son & his family, with her daughter-in-law, Diana, serving as her caregiver, until her departure from us, to finally go sing in the heavenly, eternal choir. She is preceded in death by both of her parents, George & Marjorie Sholes; but survived by her son & daughter-in-law, Daniel & Diana Gunderson, and their children, SaraMarie & Joshua Gunderson, as well as both of her brothers & their wives, Bill & Janet Sholes, and Douglas & Susan Sholes, and between them, her 3 nephews, 2 nieces & their families, Eric, Jennifer, Parker & Will Sholes; Clint, Jill & "Sebi" Sholes; Lindy, David, Daelynn & Porter Loflin; Tyler, Mary, Joshua & Rebekah Sholes; Emily, Josh & Adeline





Smith . As a very active, long-time resident of the Colorado Springs area for more than 2 decades, she is also already missed by too many friends to begin to count. The memorial service for our beloved "Oma" will be on Monday, April 8th at 2 pm, at First Lutheran Church, located at 1515 North Cascade Avenue, in Colorado Springs. It was her wish that instead of flowers, donations be made in her memory to the "Peel House" renovation project at First Lutheran Church - which she was very excited about. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019

