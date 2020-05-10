Kettleborough
DIANE SUE (RAUDENBUSH) KETTLEBOROUGH
May 20, 1946
May 5, 2020
Diane Sue (Raudenbush) Kettleborough passed away May 5, 2020 at her home in Colorado Springs. Sue was born May 20, 1946 to Harry and Mary Raudenbush and was raised near Blue Creek Township, IN. She attended Adams Central High School in Monroe. Sue spent her career in service of the elderly, particularly those suffering from dementia and Alzheimers. She was beloved by her patients and co-workers.
Sue is survived by her husband, William (Bill) Kettleborough of Divide, CO, her son James (Michelle) and their two sons (William and Crosby) of Denver, CO, and her daughter, Krista Kettleborough of Colorado Springs.
Sue also leaves behind three sisters, Linda Lehman (Berne, IN), June Steffen (Auburn, IN), Leesa Rendeczky (Sarasota, FL), and her brother Michael Raudenbush (Georgetown, CA). She was preceded in death by her parents and by her brother, Patrick Raudenbush.
No services will be held at this time. Please sign the online guestbook to share a memory of Sue and to let us know if you would like to attend a virtual memorial in the near future. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Sue's name to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org/donate).
Published in The Gazette on May 10, 2020.