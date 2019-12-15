Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dick Schell. View Sign Service Information Rosary 9:30 AM Saint Michael's Parish Calhan , CO View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Saint Michael's Parish Calhan , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Schell

DICK SCHELL

July 22, 1945 December 10, 2019

Dick Schell, beloved husband, father, Gramps and Great-Gramps, passed away at home in Ellicott on December 10th. Dick will be missed and dearly remembered for his incredibly generous spirit, deep love for his family, and hilarious sense of humor. He lived life out loud, never afraid of sharing his opinions, while at the same time willing to give the shirt off his back to help people whether they agreed with him or not. Dick's love for his family was only matched by his love for God. He put his powerful baritone voice to good use singing for years at Saint Michael's, which was his favorite way to take part in Mass.

Dick was born Richard Lynn Schell on July 22, 1945 in Longmont. He graduated from Berthoud High School in 1963 and attended Wayne State in Nebraska on a football scholarship. He and Tina married in the front yard of their ranch on September 6, 1986 and lived all 33 years of their marriage there. He was an active member of The Knights of Columbus as well as The Masons. An avid hunter and fisherman, Dick always had multiple hobbies and business ventures going. He loved raising his cows and was a die-hard Broncos fan known for making sure the priest knew when Mass needed to finish in time for the 11am kick-off.

Dick is preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Leona Schell, and his daughter Shaundra Murr. He is survived by the love of his life, Tina, his son, Michael, Grandchildren, Josh and Amber Murr and his great grandchildren, Leona, Dylan, Lucas and Chase. He also leaves behind his siblings, Kenneth (Judy), Wayne (Lin), Jim (Gwen), Tina (Jim) Janelle, Teri (John) Busch, and Tammy (Steve) DePlato, along with "thousings" of friends and other loved ones.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 21st at Saint Michael's Parish in Calhan. The Rosary will be at 9:30am followed by Mass at 10am. A private burial service will be held for immediate family only at 11am. Lunch will follow shortly after that downstairs in Saint Michael's.

In lieu of flowers, the Schell Family requests donations in Dick's honor made to Abode Hospice of Colorado Springs, 5465 Mark Dabling Blvd, FIRST FLOOR, Colorado Springs, CO, 80918.





