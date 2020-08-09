1/1
Dlores (Alvord) DeWitt
1928 - 2020
DeWitt
Dlores was a long-time employee of the state of Colorado, who retired from the Colorado State Employment Office after 30 years of service. She enjoyed reading, taking pictures and creating photo albums, and traveling. Dlores and Verne opened their home to many foreign exchange students over the years and she was great at keeping in touch with them. Dlores had a gift for hospitality and loved spending time visiting with family.
June 12, 1928 August 1, 2020
DLORES (ALVORD) DEWITT
Dlores R. (Alvord) DeWitt passed away on August 1, 2020 in Colorado Springs, CO, at the age of 92.
Dlores was born in Chappell, NE on June 12, 1928, to Ellis and Anna Alvord (who preceded her in death). After she graduated from high school, she attended a secretarial school in Lincoln, NE. In 1948, Dlores married Verne DeWitt (who preceded her in death). They had two sons, Donald Verne and Scott LeRoy (both preceding her in death) and moved to Colorado Springs in 1951.
Dlores is survived by her sister, Shirley (Louis) Allison, two granddaughters, Tara (Robert) Irons and Michelle (Crade) Scott, two great-grandsons, Coben Scott and Ryley Scott, and her daughter-in-law, Becky Ahl.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.




Published in The Gazette on Aug. 9, 2020.
