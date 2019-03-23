Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doii Marie (Hill) Pritchard. View Sign

Pritchard (nee Hill)

DOII MARIE PRITCHARD (NEE HILL)

April 4, 1937

March 17, 2019

Doii Marie Pritchard (nee Hill), was born April 4, 1937 to Clifford and Margaret Hill. She entered eternal life on March 17, 2019 and joined the love of her life, Robert Eugene Pritchard (2011), who she married in 1956. Doii went to high school in Delta, CO and received an Associates Degree in college. She worked at Walmart for over 10 years and Kmart for around 30 years.

Doii and Robert had four children; David Pritchard (2001), Debra Cordova, Randy Pritchard, and Karen Tibbetts. Doii is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and her Pomeranian "Coty Dog".

She loved camping with family, Colorado sports, including the Broncos, Avalanche and Rockies, and collected Precious Moments figurines. Doii also enjoyed Nascar racing, her favorites were Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Jr. During her travels, Doii visited all 50 states and some countries, including Japan and Germany. Doii's eldest took her to Vegas twice and she loved the sites there. Gambling was not her style, but she jumped for joy when she won 10 cents! Doii tried golf lessons because her husband enjoyed it and was an avid lover of flowers.

There will be a graveside service on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11:30 AM Fountain Fairview Cemetery. Please visit







Pritchard (nee Hill)DOII MARIE PRITCHARD (NEE HILL)April 4, 1937March 17, 2019Doii Marie Pritchard (nee Hill), was born April 4, 1937 to Clifford and Margaret Hill. She entered eternal life on March 17, 2019 and joined the love of her life, Robert Eugene Pritchard (2011), who she married in 1956. Doii went to high school in Delta, CO and received an Associates Degree in college. She worked at Walmart for over 10 years and Kmart for around 30 years.Doii and Robert had four children; David Pritchard (2001), Debra Cordova, Randy Pritchard, and Karen Tibbetts. Doii is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and her Pomeranian "Coty Dog".She loved camping with family, Colorado sports, including the Broncos, Avalanche and Rockies, and collected Precious Moments figurines. Doii also enjoyed Nascar racing, her favorites were Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Jr. During her travels, Doii visited all 50 states and some countries, including Japan and Germany. Doii's eldest took her to Vegas twice and she loved the sites there. Gambling was not her style, but she jumped for joy when she won 10 cents! Doii tried golf lessons because her husband enjoyed it and was an avid lover of flowers.There will be a graveside service on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11:30 AM Fountain Fairview Cemetery. Please visit www.Dove-Witt.com to leave memories and online condolences for Doii's family and friends. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Dove-Witt Family Mortuary

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close