In Loving Memory Of Dolores A. Joiner

February 13, 1929 February 25, 2006

It has been thirteen years since you left us But remembering you is easy.

Memories can make a moment last forever.

We are grateful for all the moments we shared with you.

We will always hold you in our hearts.

"You will always be the sunshine of our life."

We love you very much and will forever.

Missed by: Kevin, Myra, Jeremiah, Jarrod, Relatives and Loved Ones





Published in The Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019

