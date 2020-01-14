Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolores C. Snow. View Sign Service Information Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Peter's Catholic Church Monument , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Snow

DOLORES C. SNOW

January 11, 2020

Dolores C. Snow of Monument, Co., age 93, mother of Susan K. Graczyk (John) also of Monument and Nancy K. Barnett (George Taylor) of Falmouth, Ma. passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 11, 2020, surrounded by family members at Pikes Peak Hospice following a stroke. She was predeceased by her son, Stephen F. Kolzak.

Born in Flushing, Queens, New York City, Dolores graduated from Hunter High School and College, where she became a lifelong member of Kappa Delta sorority. As a single mother, she successfully raised her three children in West Hartford, Ct. and Alexandria, Va.

Dolores worked for 25 years in Washington, D.C. She was the administrative assistant to the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Thomas P. O'Neill, and then became an Assistant Clerk of the House of Representatives.

In retirement she lived for ten years at Charlestown in Catonsville, Md. near her grandchildren, Sara B. Burrill (Doug) and Katherine E. Barnett. Then she relocated to Monument, Co. to be near her grandchildren, Brandon E. Graczyk (Jacqueline) and Kelsey M. Graczyk living at Liberty Heights, on Paula Circle and at Bethesda Gardens in Monument.

Dolores enjoyed the symphony, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center productions and exhibits, her book club, and volunteering at Tri Lakes Senior Center and Tri Lakes Thrift Shop.

Her extraordinary wit, wisdom, and spirit will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her. A funeral mass will be held Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Monument at 10am with a church reception to follow.

Dolores generously donated her remains to Science Care. Donations in her memory can be made to the Mary Knoll Fathers and Brothers or a .





