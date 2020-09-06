EagerDOLORES EAGERJuly 29, 1927August 18, 2020EAGER, Dolores "Dolly" (Kingsley) of Colorado Springs passed away peacefully at her home on August 18, 2020, at the age of 93. She was born in Boston, MA and raised in Holbrook, MA. She attended the Belcher, Franklin and Sumner High Schools. She married her husband Arnold E. Eager in Holbrook on July 16, 1950 and together with their son Mark, they lived in Springfield and Mashpee, MA before settling in Colorado Springs. During their early years of marriage, Dolly and her husband provided homes for 25 foster children until they were adopted or returned to their families.Dolly was a retired legal secretary for the firm of Bennett, Hollaway and Blixt. Dolly was a member of First Congregational United Church of Christ for 38 years. She often remarked proudly, "I've been a Congregationalist my entire life!" She was active in the Legal Secretaries Association, Pikes Peak Neighbors, The Red Hat Society and Prayer Shawl Knitting Group at church. Dolly taught ceramics and enjoyed oil painting, antique design, knitting, cross stitching and many arts and crafts. She loved all types of music.Her proudest family moment was the birth of her son, Mark. She loved spending time with family and friends. Dolly was a very special and very caring wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. She especially enjoyed her time with her many animals.She will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known her.Dolly was preceded in death by her husband Arnold E. Eager and son Mark J. Eager, parents Andrew and Jennie (Cann) Kingsley, sisters Darkmah Lutz and Ruby Tomeo, nephew Raymond V. Lutz, Jr. of Holbrook, MA, sister-in-law Francis Eager Currier, friends Gerry Blixt and Kim Diestelkamp both of Colorado Springs.Dolly is survived by her grand nephew William P. Lutz and his wife Kathy, grand niece Carla J. Kerr and her husband Alan and their families of Holbrook, MA. Caring friends Jane Gazal, Lois Benson, Ingrid and Phillip Tollefson and family. Her family would like to thank her many friends and Brookdale Hospice who have been so helpful and faithful to her and to whom we are extremely grateful for the kindness and compassion which was shown to our Aunt Dolly in her final years.A celebration of life at the First Congregational United Church of Christ will take place at a later date.Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 20 E. St. Vrain, Colorado Springs, CO, Brookdale Hospice, 7222 Commerce Dr. Ste 140, Colorado Springs, CO 80919 or to The Pikes Peak Humane Society, 610 Abbot Lane, Colorado Springs, CO 80905.