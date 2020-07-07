Atnip
DOLORES HELEN ATNIP
October 15, 1929 July 1, 2020
Dolores Helen Atnip of Colorado Springs died peacefully at home with family by her side on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the age of 90. Dee, as everyone called her, was born on a country farm in Calhan, Colorado on October 15, 1929. She was the fourth child in the John and Helen O'Lear family with her twin sister, Dorothy following 45 minutes later as their fifth child.
At age two, Dee and the family moved to Colorado Springs where they stayed and grew up. Dee attended Saint Mary's Catholic School all through her 12 years where she always said she felt very privileged to attend. After graduating, Dee and two of her other sisters obtained jobs at the same company, the new Alexander Film Company. Dee was trained as a key punch operator where her skill carried her through to other jobs at Farmers Insurance Company, ITU (International Typographical Union), and then the First National Bank in downtown Colorado Springs, where she retired after 21 years of service in 1990.
Beloved wife of 65 years to late John E. Atnip, John and Dee raised five children: Jim Atnip of Falcon, CO; Jenny Redd of Colorado Springs, CO; Janette (Ray) Rickard of Grand Junction, CO; Judy (Lynn) Zezula of Colorado Springs, CO; and Connie (John) Pickron of Colorado Springs, CO. She is survived by all five children. She and John have ten grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and five great, great grandchildren. Dee was an incredible wife to John, loving mother, and grandmother to all her children, and a dedicated employee wherever she worked.
There was never a time that Dee was not concerned first and foremost for her family. She was a very giving person always asking what she could do for them and thinking of herself last. She, like her mother, was a great seamstress and made many of the girls' dresses for school and church. Her hobby was crocheting where making pillows and afghans were favorite gifts bestowed upon her family and friends.
Dee will be missed by her family and all her many friends. Visitation will be held at Swan-Law Funeral Directors at 501 N. Cascade Ave, Colorado Springs, CO. 80903 on Thursday, July 9, from 6-8 p.m. with a Rosary to be conducted at 7:00 p.m. Services will be held Friday, July 10, at 9:30 a.m. at Swan-Law Chapel and will also be live-stream on the funeral home's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Swan-Law-Funeral
-Directors-
103050861397700/. Dee's final resting place will be at Evergreen Cemetery, 1005 S. Hancock in Colorado Springs.
In lieu of flowers and in honor of the passion and loving care of the Pikes Peak Hospice team, please send a donation to: http://www.pikespeakhospice.org/pikes-peak-hospice-foundation/make-a-contribution/