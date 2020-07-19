Mann

DOLORES JEAN MANN

1949

May 25, 2020

Dolores Jean Mann of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Colorado Springs, Colorado, peacefully slipped from the caring arms of her family into the loving arms of her Lord on May 25, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer Eugene "Gene" and Wanda Mann. She is survived by her brother, Donald Eugene and wife, Rhonda of Tulsa; two nephews, Benjamin Eugene of Denver, Colorado, and Nathan Kyle and wife, Callie of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; two great nephews, August Fulton Eugene and Hudson Isaiah of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; and many caring and loving friends.

Dolores was a devoted advocate, teacher and wonderful aunt. After graduating from the University of Tulsa and California State University with advanced degrees in Education, she dedicated her life to her profession of guiding children and young people as a teacher, administrator, and tutor. She was brilliant at assessing the potential and needs of students, and was frequently called upon by parents and coaches to help them determine the types of services and support their children and athletes needed in order to find academic, social, and emotional success. She helped countless young people get into college or find careers that mattered to them, and did so with a joy that few ever achieve.

Throughout her life, Dolores was outspoken in her beliefs, fiercely defending her values, which stemmed from her faith and experience as a woman growing up in the 1960s and 1970s. Within the agencies, school systems, governments, and families that she worked, she fought tirelessly for reforms and services for people living with disabilities, mental healthcare, and better inclusion of people who were different or being marginalized.

In 2017, Dolores was regrettably diagnosed with an advanced course of Alzheimer's Disease, which necessitated her move from her beloved home in Colorado Springs to her family home in Tulsa to receive treatment and support from her family. Like many Americans she contracted COVID-19 while under institutionalized care, and passed away due to complications from the virus.

We will miss our dear sister, aunt, and friend, but in her spirit will continue to fight for what is right in this life.

A memorial service will be offered at First Baptist Church at 403 S. Cincinnati in Tulsa at 10AM on Monday, July 27. Thank you for taking the necessary precautions to protect yourself and others.







