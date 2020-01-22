Schafer
Dee was a very creative and accomplished artist. She painted a multitude of beautiful original-subject water colors. She saw "art" in many places such as clouds and water.
August 10, 1928 December 27, 2019
DOLORES "DEE" JEAN SCHAFER
Daughter of Floyd and Mabel Tibadeau of Appleton Wisconsin. Married to Craig Schafer Setpember 30, 1954.
Dee was a perfect loving wife for sixty five years. She was a devoted loving mother of sons John, James and Kurt. Grandmother of Joshua, Jessie, Emily and Kelli. Great grandmother of Devin, Gabrielle, Mason and Ayjen.
Dee never put herself first. She was always concerned about the welfare of her loved ones.
Dee was a devoted Christian saying frequently the most important day of her life was her Lutheran confirmation day. She had a strong faith, belief, and trust in the Holy Trinity, "Father, Son, and Holy Ghost."
May God's strength, love, and comfort be with Dee always. Dee's spirit is with us and it will sustain us.
No services as per Dee's wishes. Contributions can me made to the Humane Society, 610 Abbot Lane. Colorao Springs, CO. 80905
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020