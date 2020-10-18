GuerrieroDOLORES MARIE GUERRIERODecember 19, 1937 October 9, 2020Dolores Marie Guerriero, a devoted & loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, & Great Grandmother passed away at the age of 82 on October 9, 2020 in New Bern North Carolina.Born, Dolores Marie Meury on December 19, 1937 to Edward V. and Vivian M. Meury in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The family moved to Des Moines Iowa in 1940 where she was raised. She met and married Neal R. Davidson in Des Moines Iowa and raised two sons, Craig & Roger in this marriage, then later remarrying to her current husband Pasquale J Guerriero.Dolores enjoyed a full life which involved raising two sons, many years devoted to the Lutheran church, extensive travel throughout the world, managing several businesses, and enjoying her grandchildren.Dolores was an only child and is survived by her husband Pasquale Guerriero, sons Craig Davidson & Roger Davidson and his wife Cindy Davidson, stepson Todd Guerriero, her grandchildren Brandon & Michael Davidson, Michelle Gardner and her husband Thomas Gardner, Toni Tandy and her husband William Tandy, her Great Grandchildren Isaiah & Blaine Gardner, Savannah & Gunner Tandy.A visitation will be held from 10 am - 1 pm on Monday October 19th at the Chapel of Memories Funeral Home, 829 S Hancock Ave, Colorado Springs, Colorado. She will then be laid to rest beside her Father, Mother, & Uncle at 1:30 pm on Monday October 19th in Evergreen Cemetery, 1005 Hancock Expressway, Colorado Springs, Colorado.