1/1
Dolores Marie Guerriero
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Guerriero
DOLORES MARIE GUERRIERO
December 19, 1937 October 9, 2020
Dolores Marie Guerriero, a devoted & loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, & Great Grandmother passed away at the age of 82 on October 9, 2020 in New Bern North Carolina.
Born, Dolores Marie Meury on December 19, 1937 to Edward V. and Vivian M. Meury in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The family moved to Des Moines Iowa in 1940 where she was raised. She met and married Neal R. Davidson in Des Moines Iowa and raised two sons, Craig & Roger in this marriage, then later remarrying to her current husband Pasquale J Guerriero.
Dolores enjoyed a full life which involved raising two sons, many years devoted to the Lutheran church, extensive travel throughout the world, managing several businesses, and enjoying her grandchildren.
Dolores was an only child and is survived by her husband Pasquale Guerriero, sons Craig Davidson & Roger Davidson and his wife Cindy Davidson, stepson Todd Guerriero, her grandchildren Brandon & Michael Davidson, Michelle Gardner and her husband Thomas Gardner, Toni Tandy and her husband William Tandy, her Great Grandchildren Isaiah & Blaine Gardner, Savannah & Gunner Tandy.
A visitation will be held from 10 am - 1 pm on Monday October 19th at the Chapel of Memories Funeral Home, 829 S Hancock Ave, Colorado Springs, Colorado. She will then be laid to rest beside her Father, Mother, & Uncle at 1:30 pm on Monday October 19th in Evergreen Cemetery, 1005 Hancock Expressway, Colorado Springs, Colorado.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Chapel of Memories
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Service
01:30 PM
Evergreen Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chapel of Memories
829 South Hancock
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
7193924432
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved