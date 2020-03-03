Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolores Smagacz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Smagacz

DOLORES SMAGACZ

August 16, 1935 February 28, 2020

On February 28, 2020 Sister Dolores Smagacz died peacefully at St. Francis Nursing Center from congestive heart failure.

Sister Dolores was preceded in death by her two sisters, Sylvia Smagacz and Dolores Wetgen. She is survived by an aunt and several cousins.

She was born in Columbus, Nebraska, August 16, 1935 to John and Cecilia (Kresha) Smagacz. She entered the Sisters of St. Francis on August 7, 1952 and processed final vows on August 12, 1959.

After 54 years of teaching, 32 yrs. in New Mexico, 21yrs. in Nebraska and 1year in Colorado, Sister Dolores came to Mount Saint Francis in 2008 She served as Coordinator and then as Vicar of the Sisters in Saint Francis Nursing Center from 2009-2018.

The rosary will be prayed for Sister Dolores in the Mount Saint Francis Nursing Center Chapel at 3:00pm on Monday, March 2nd with a Vesper and Wake Service held in Canticle Chapel at Mount Saint Francis Convent at 5:15pm. The Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 3rd, in St. Francis of Assisi Church, followed by burial in the Mount Saint Francis Cemetery.

Memorials can be sent to: Sister Marietta Spenner, Provincial, Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration, at 7665 Assisi Heights, Colorado Springs, CO 80919.







Published in The Gazette on Mar. 3, 2020

