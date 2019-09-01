Romano
DOMINIC A. ROMANO August 27, 2019
Dominic A. Romano (b. 1920) passed peacefully August 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by Olive, his wife of 58 years. Dom is loved and survived by: daughter, Valerie Edgerly (John) of Centennial, with grandson, Brett Edgerly; son, James Romano (Beth) of Manitou Springs, with granddaughters, Sarah Diehl (Noah), Eleni Romano (Joseph Hippensteel), Jenny Romano, and Meredith Preciado (Andrew). Great-grandchildren, Josephine, Bronwyn, Andrew, and Abigail.
A memorial will be held from 5:30 pm, Tues, Sept 3, 2019 at Olinger Chapel Hill, Centennial, CO. Graveside service 11AM Wed, Sept 4, 2019 at Evergreen Cemetery, Colorado Springs.
Memorial donations may be made to Rocky Mountain Honor Flight or a .
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019