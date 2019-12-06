|
Colorado Springs, CO
80923
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
The Springs Funeral Services ~ NORTH
6575 Oakwood Blvd.
Colorado Springs,
CO
80923
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
View Map
New Life Church-World Prayer Center
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
View Map
Pikes Peak National Cemetery
Wong, USAF, (Ret.)
MAJ. DOMINIC NICHOLAS WONG, USAF, (RET.)
November 18, 1974 November 30, 2019
Dominic Nicholas Wong, beloved husband, father, son and brother, passed away November 30, 2019, in his Colorado Springs, Colorado home, with his wife by his side. Dominic had been bravely battling stage IV colon cancer for over three years.
Dominic was born in Kingston, Jamaica on November 18, 1974. He moved to Orlando, Florida in 1980, and graduated from Colonial High School in 1992. Dominic earned his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from the University of Central Florida in 1999, and was a huge UCF football fan. He joined the United States Air Force in 2001, and loved serving his country. While serving in the Air Force, he completed his Master's Degree in Business Administration from Colorado State University in 2011. He served in various assignments in the Air Force and Air Force Reserve, as an Acquisitions and Space Officer in Massachusetts, New Mexico and Colorado. Dominic retired on July 28, 2019.
Dominic loved watching college football, playing soccer, food, traveling, but mostly, he loved his family. Dominic fought cancer with never-ending hope and courage. He never stopped fighting to be with his family.
Dominic is survived by his wife of twelve years, Lynn; and his two children that he was most proud of, Collin Nicholas (7) and Juliana Marie (5); father, Thomas Wong, of Orlando, Florida; mother, Marie Lowe, of Orlando, Florida; and sister, Giana (Sam) Park, and their children, Nathaniel and Penelope, of West Hartford, Connecticut; and many other family and friends he loved unconditionally.
Visitation, 5:00PM-7:00PM, Friday, December 6, 2019, The Springs Funeral Services-North, 6575 Oakwood Boulevard, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80923.
Celebration of Life, 1:00PM, Saturday, December 7, 2019, New Life Church-World Prayer Center, 11005 Voyager Parkway, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80921.
Graveside Service, 10:00AM, Monday, December 9, 2019, Pikes Peak National Cemetery, 10545 Drennan Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80925.
Please share your stories and memories by writing to:
DominicWongMemories
@gmail.com
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Dominic's memory to his children's education fund: USAA Bank, Routing #314074269, Account #266585175
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019
