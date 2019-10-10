McCurdy
DON ALLEN MCCURDY
September 22, 1952 August 19, 2019
Don Allen McCurdy, native of Colorado, died August 19,2019. Don was a renowned artist, photographer and owner of Artazia Gallery & Custom Frame. He was HD20 chairman for the Republican Party. He was predeceased in death by his wife of 45 years, Mary. He is survived by his sister Linda "Rusty" McCurdy, John Chapman-McCurdy, nephews Rick L and Allen Don Copeland, a grandniece and nephew. A memorial service will be at Heart of Worship Ministries on October 19, 2019 at 11:00 am.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019