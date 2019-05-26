Don Fulghum (1926 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Sorry to hear about Don's passing. Prayers for Vesta."
    - Cheryl Wood
Service Information
Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home
1730 East Fountain Blvd.
Colorado Springs, CO
80910
(719)-634-1597
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
1:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
219 E. Bijou St.
Colorado Springs, CO
View Map
Obituary
Fulghum
DON FULGHUM
December 24, 1926
May 12, 2019
Don Fulghum, born December 24, 1926 and long-time resident of Colorado Springs, CO, passed into his Heavenly Father's loving arms on May 12, 2019. As a husband, brother, father, grandfather and friend, he will be missed deeply.
Don was a World War II veteran, Kansas State University graduate, and long-time Colorado College Business Manager, retiring in 1986. He volunteered at the Olympic Training Center, was a member of the VFW, and served as a deacon and elder at his long-time church, First Presbyterian. Don adored his mountains, was an avid skier and accomplished aviator, and loved traveling the world.
He is survived by his bride of 69 years, Vesta; his sister, Joan Collier; four sons: Bradley (Elizabeth), Kipper (Karen), Barry (Sara) and Derek (Kathy); and four grandchildren: Brian, Jacen, Kayden and Jennifer.
Don's memorial service, with military honors, will be held Wednesday, May 29, at First Presbyterian Church, 219 E. Bijou St. in Colorado Springs at 1:00 pm. A reception will follow. Condolences can also be made at ShrineOfRemembrance.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 26, 2019
bullet World War II
