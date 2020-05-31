Hartung

DON MARTIN HARTUNG

November 8, 1926 May 19, 2020

Brigadier General Don M Hartung, USAF - Retired, a beloved resident of Colorado Springs since 1978, passed away on May 19, 2020. He served God, his family, and his country.

Born in Snyder, New York, on November 8, 1926, to Edwin Anthony Hartung and Loraine Emma Bernard Hartung, both deceased, Don had one brother, Paul T. Hartung, who also served as a Brigadier General in the Air Force, and who passed away in 2000.

Don is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Joyce Screws Hartung, their three children, Annette Hartung Conlon (husband Doug) of Los Angeles, Don Martin Hartung Jr., (wife Jill), granddaughter Meg Hartung, and Carolyn Hartung Leonhardt (husband Curt), and three step-grandsons, Shaun, Casey, and Jessie Leonhardt, all of Colorado Springs.

General Hartung spent his early years in Tampa, Fla., where he completed his secondary education. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Aeronautics from Arizona State University (with distinction), a Bachelor of Science in Aeronautical Engineering from the Air Force Institute of Technology, and a Master of Science in International Affairs from The George Washington University. He is a graduate of the National War College, Class of 1968.

General Hartung was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in February 1949 upon completion of pilot training. His early assignments were as a jet fighter pilot, including duty as a fighter gunnery instructor; a tour of 103 combat missions in the F-80 in Korea; and service as an advisor to an F-86F wing of the Chinese Air Force. He served as a research and development manager in various assignments, including duty as a Deputy Test Director on a test project involving F-4s in Southeast Asia, and in the system program office for the F-15 at the Aeronautical Systems Division, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. His first assignment associated with space and missile activities was in 1969 as Director of Space Defense for the North American Air Defense Command at Ent Air Force Base, Colo.

In August 1972, General Hartung was named Vice Commander, Air Force Eastern Test Range, Patrick Air Force Base, Fla. He served in this position for 21 months. He was subsequently assigned to Headquarters Air Force Logistics Command at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, as the Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff for Acquisition Logistics. In April 1975 he returned to Patrick Air Force Base as Commander, Air Force Eastern Test Range, with additional duty as Department of Defense Manager for Manned Space Flight Support Operations. His duties included the Apollo-Soyuz joint US/Russia Manned Space Mission, the first international space mission, carried out jointly by the United States and the Soviet Union in July 1975. A reorganization of the missile and space launch and range management posture sent General Hartung to Vandenberg AFB, CA, as Commander, Space, and Missile Test Center with responsibility for all DoD space launches, and, ICBM test launches together with the management of both the Eastern and Western National Test Ranges. He retired from the Air Force at Vandenberg AFB in 1978 after 34 years of total military service.

General Hartung was a command pilot with more than 6,000 flying hours, and wore the Senior Missileman Badge. His military decorations and awards include the Defense Superior Service Medal, Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit with oak leaf cluster, Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal with four Oak Leaf Clusters, and Air Force Commendation Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster. He was awarded the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's Medal for Outstanding Leadership.

Don and his family moved to Colorado Springs, CO, in 1978. He managed a private oil and gas exploration company until he joined Kaman Sciences Corporation as a senior scientist, later transferring to Kaman Aerospace Corporation as a program manager. Upon retiring from Kaman in 1991, Don became self-employed as a resource management consultant. For several years, Don was very active in his retirement and served as a volunteer accredited counselor with the Service Corps of Retired Executives (SCORE). Don was an active member of the Order of Daedalians, the Air Force Association, the American Defense Preparedness Association, a member of the Board of Advisors to the Missile, Range, and Space Pioneers, the Military Officers of America Association, the Eisenhower Men's Golf Association, The Winter Night Club, and the Pikes Peak Round Table (PPRT). He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Colorado Springs for over 40 years.

Funeral arrangements for General Hartung will be disclosed at a later date, with a memorial service at First Presbyterian Church of Colorado Springs to be announced this summer. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a contribution to the educational institution of your choice.







