Billings
DON TERRY BILLINGS
12-18-33 - 5-16-19
Don Terry Billings passed away on May 16, 2019, at his home in Colorado Springs. He was born in Galesburg, Knox County, Illinois to Guy W. and Esther Billings. Don is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marilyn, his sister, Peggy Rowen (Dale), and his two daughters, Terri Thames (Troy) and Tammi Achey (David); his grandchildren, Chris Thames (Whitney), Michael Thames (Tina), Amanda Thames (fiance Danny Leonardo); Jessica Morehead (Eric); and Nick Achey (Jen). Two brothers, Lee and Alan, and granddaughter, Jenna Achey, predeceased him. His six great-grandchildren include, Willow Thames, twins, Cade and Adalyn Thames, and Kali, Easton, and Bentley Achey. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Sandy Morehead and several nieces and nephews.
He served in the Korean War, primarily as a high speed radio operator on the DMZ, attaining the rank of Sergeant. Upon relocating to Colorado Springs, he attained the position of President of an electronics distribution company where he remained for the balance of an enjoyable and successful career.
Don enjoyed many interests in life, which he shared with his family and friends. Most of all he was passionate about his family, his Christian faith, and his church where he served on the Evangelism Commission, Administrative Board, and as an Usher for many years. He was a blessing to many and his presence with us will be missed.
His Memorial Service is planned for 2 pm on Wednesday, May 29th at 1st United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, 80903. Don's favorite charities were 1st United Methodist Church, National Mill Dog Rescue, and the Old Mutt Hut.
Published in The Gazette on May 26, 2019