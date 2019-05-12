Hopkins
DONA DEE HOPKINS
September 29, 1931 May 4, 2019
Dona Dee Hopkins, 87, died on May 4, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She was a Colorado Springs native, born on September 29, 1931 in Colorado Springs to George and Beulah Hammond. She was married to Lt. Col. Marion Hopkins, USAF Retired.
She graduated from Colorado Springs High School in 1949 and was a retiree from Coastal States Gas Company.
She is survived by her children: Linda Meyer of Canada, Samuel Hopkins of Colorado Springs, Georgia Hemphill of Kansas, and Earleen Allen of Texas; 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her son, Kenneth McWhirt, Jr.
The family would like to thank friend and caregiver April Dunbar for her dedication to the family.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Private entombment was held at Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum. Memorials in Dona's name may be made to Pikes Peak Hospice.
Published in The Gazette on May 12, 2019