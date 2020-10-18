BroughtonDONA JEAN BROUGHTONJanuary 27, 1923 September 23, 2020Dona Jean Broughton went to join her husband, parents and friends on September 23, 2020. She was born on January 27, 1923 in Buffalo, New York to Jacob and Roberta Graver. After growing up on the south side of Buffalo, she attended Keuka College and graduated with a major in Political Science. After graduation, she moved with a few of her girlfriends to Ithaca, New York where she met her future husband, Robert Wilson Broughton on a blind date. Bob had just returned from service in the Pacific at the end of World War II. After Bob worked for a short time at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio, Bob, Dona and their two daughters moved to Washington D.C. where he worked at The American Counsel of Education. In 1958, he followed Louis Benezet to become Vice President and Financial Manager at Colorado College where he worked until his retirement in 1984.During those years Dona was busy as a member of The Women's Educational Society, chairing The America Red Cross, and serving on the board and eventually chairing the board of Pikes Peak Mental Health. Dona was a life long member of The Democratic Party. She and Bob were dedicated Tiger fans attending hockey games and, back in the day, football games. They enjoyed tail gating and attending Air Force Academy football games with friends.Bob was a Senior Olympian and they had fun traveling around the country to attend his track meets. They loved taking cruises. They regularly attended the outdoor jazz concerts in the park and loved to walk especially around the Broadmoor Lake or around their beloved neighborhood.During her last years she was fond of saying, "I've had a wonderful life." She was proceeded in death by her parents, her brother Robert Graver and her husband. She is survived by her daughters, Sally Broughton and Cynthia Broughton, two grandchildren, two great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. The family would like to extend our sincere thanks to her wonderful caretakers, housekeepers and the director at Bear Creek Memory Care.