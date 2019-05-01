Madrid
DONALD AGUSTIN MADRID
September 29, 1939 April 23, 2019
Donald Agustin Madrid, age 79, of Colorado Springs, Colorado went peacefully to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. He was born on September 29, 1939 in San Luis, Colorado.
Survivors include his wife Lucy Madrid, his children Donald Madrid (Janet); Harold Madrid (Michelle); Anthony Madrid (Yvonne); and Michelle Madrid (Jon) from his first marriage to Vivian Madrid. Donald also has four stepchildren, Robert Gallegos (Carmen); Nancy Benavidez Medina; Janice McLemore (Dale); and Benjamin Gallegos (Brandee) from Lucy Madrid who he married in 1993. Donald has 22 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
He is also survived by his siblings, Celsa Atencio; Joan Valdez; Justin Madrid; Toby Madrid; Adolph Madrid; Nancy Martello; and Judy Abeyta, as well as numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Donald is preceded in death by his father and mother, Cornelio and Bertha Madrid, and brother Frank Madrid. Donald will be forever remembered by his wife, children, grandchildren, extended family and friends.
Published in The Gazette on May 1, 2019